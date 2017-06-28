What’s Happening – June 28, 2017

Resident & Family Picnic at Cortland Acres

Cortland Acres will host its annual picnic for family and friends at noon Saturday, July 15. The theme of this year’s event is “Sports Fan Day.” Hope to see you there! RSVP by calling 304-464-4181.

Upcoming Canaan Valley Resort Happenings

For additional details on events, call (304) 866-4121 ext. 2678 or www.canaanresort.com

June 24: Plants & Trees; June 24: Wilderness Skills; June 30 – July 2: Windiest; July 1 & 22: Plants and Trees; July 1 & 22 Wilderness Skills; July 2: Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Concert (3pm).

Ag Enhancement Program Sign-Up

Tygarts Valley Conservation District will be offered in the cost share program: Lime, Fertilizer, Pasture Division and Woodland/Water Exclusion Fence, Heavy Use Area Protection, Invasive Species Management, Pollinator Planting, and Water Systems. If you are interested in any of these practices, have a farm map (from the Farm Service Agency or NRCS) and current soil tests within the past three years (for lime and fertilizer) when you come in to the office to sign up. Applications without farm maps or current soil tests (lime and fertilizer) will not be accepted. The office is located at 16346 Barbour County Hwy, Philippi, WV 26416. If you have any questions about the program you can contact us at (304) 457-3026.

Summer Meals

Lunch is free and is open to ALL children, ages 18 years and under. Meals are served on a first come first serve basis. No registration required, but if you know that your child will be participating at one of these sites, notify the Senior Center at 304) – 478-2423. Meals will be served June 12, 2017 through August 11, 2017 at the following sites:

Mill Race Park, Parsons (small pavilion)

M-F —12:00-12:30

M-F —12:00-12:30 Hambleton Park – Pavilion

M-F —11:45-12:15

M-F —11:45-12:15 Hendricks Park – Pavilion

M-F —11:45-12:15

M-F —11:45-12:15 Davis Community Center- Pavilion

M-F —12:15-12:45

M-F —12:15-12:45 Mountain Top Senior Center, Thomas

M-F —12:15-12:45

For more information about the Summer Food Program, please call the Tucker County Senior Center at (304)478-2423 or email at tuckercountyseniorcitizens@gmail.com.

Free Friday

Free Friday will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Parsons, on June 30, beginning at 6 p.m.

Chili dogs, salads, desserts and drinks will be served. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend! No donations are accepted.

WV Highlands Indivisible meeting

WV Highlands Indivisible will meet in the Dry Fork area on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. Call 304-419-0691 for directions. New members welcome.