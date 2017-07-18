What’s Happening – July 19, 2017

Veterans cake walk

Tucker County Veterans Association will host a cakewalk on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at the courthouse. The proceeds will be used for the upkeep of the All Veterans Memorial Wall and the monument at the courthouse in Parsons and the new monument in Davis. All donations of cakes will be appreciated. The Veterans will also be serving free hot dogs. Everyone welcome!

Fruit of the Spirit VBS

Fruit of the Spirit VBS will be at 5 p.m. on July 26, at Canaan Valley Baptist Church in Davis. Everyone welcome.

Upcoming Canaan Valley Resort Happenings

For additional details on events, call (304) 866-4121 ext. 2678 or www.canaanresort.com

July 19: Wednesday Weekly Golf Scramble (5pm)

July 20-21: Geology Rocks

July 22: Plants and Trees, Wilderness Skills, Bug Hunt

July 25: Star Gazing and Questions (7:30pm)

July 26: Wednesday Weekly Golf Scramble (5pm)

Storytime at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Storytime at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge will be Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. There will be an activity and snack centered around the topic of Bees. Everyone welcome.

Movie Night at Five Rivers Public Library

Movie Night at Five Rivers Public Library, Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. showing The Perfect Wave,

An inspiring true story. When a surfer is pronounced dead after an accident, he’s faced with a choice: remain in the eternal afterlife or return and share his experience with the world. Starring: Scott Eastwood, Cheryl Ladd, & Patrick Lyster. Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes, Rated PG, Popcorn and Drinks available. Everyone welcome.

Stars Above

Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30 pm at the Canaan Valley Resort State Park Main Lodge, The Tucker County Planning Commission will host Astronomer Diane Turnshek for “Stars Above,” an educational talk about Astronomy and dark sky preservation with guided stargazing directly following at 9:30 pm at Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s Nature Center. In case of rain or excessive cloud cover, the talk and star gazing event will be moved to Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.

Phillips Benefit Sing

There will be a benefit sing, auction and cake walk from 3 – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Leading Creek Volunteer Fire Department for Patricia “Judy” Phillips. Hotdogs, pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chip,s cookie and drink. Everyone welcome.