What’s Happening – August 9, 2017

Gospel Sing

There will be a gospel sing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the First United Methodist Church of Parsons. All proceeds go to the Parsons Ministerial Association for help with projects and local people in need. Bring a baked good or item for the auction. All singers welcome. For more information contact Tammy Michael.

Retired School Employees Picnic

The annual picnic of retired school employees of Tucker County will be at noon on Thursday, August 17, at Mill Race Park. All retired school employees and families are invited. Bring a covered dish to share.

Historical Society meeting

The Tucker County Historical Society will meet Sunday Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Tucker County Historical Society Museum in the Tucker County Annex at 501 Chestnut St. Visitors welcome.