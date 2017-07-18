Turner’s Tidbits – July 19, 2017

This is a photo of folks I believe to be Kettermans. Perhaps someone can identify them. I had a call from a hay maker down in St. George area clarifying the hay making process. Hay was dried and then shocked. The shocks were temporary; they would be hauled in to be put in the barn. A hay stack had a pole in the middle. Several shocks were placed around the pole and they were stacked to be left in the field until they were being used. The pictures of last week were shocks. Ideas or comments contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.