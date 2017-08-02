Tucker County Sheriff’s Department investigating murder

According to a press release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 26 at approximately 3:55 a.m., the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Retriever Road, located in a rural area of the north end of Tucker County, for a female who was unresponsive, had no pulse and was later pronounced dead on scene.

After an investigation was conducted, Mr. Randy Scott Shull of Parsons was arrested for Second Degree Murder. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: UPDATE

Just hours after Randy Shull was arrested for second degree murder he was found unresponsive by his cell mate at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. In a telephone interview with Lawrence Messina, communications director for W.Va. Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, he confirmed Shull’s death. Messina said, “Mr. Shull was found unresponsive at approximately 6 a.m., the staff was alerted immediately and EMS was called.” Messina stated staff worked with Shull until the arrival of EMS whose medical team took over, Shull was pronounced dead approximately an hour later”