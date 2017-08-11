Tucker County Senior Center News

TRAVEL NEWS

We are continuing to take collections for the Christmas trip to Louisville on November 27th – 30th. We still have some spaces available for this trip. If you are interested, please call the Parsons Center at 304-478-2423. The next payment is due Thursday, September 7th.

MYRTLE BEACH

The itineraries are ready for the Myrtle Beach trip. You may pick them up at the Parsons Center on Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. If you are unable to pick them up by the end of August, we will mail it to you.

ARK ENCOUNTER AND CREATION MUSEUM

We have planned a trip to Kentucky to visit the full size Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum. This will be a 2 day/1 night trip on October 9th and 10th. The price is $250. This will include lodging, motor coach, driver gratuity, and admission to both attractions. At this time we have a full bus but if you are interested, please call the Parsons Center at 304-478-2423 and get your name on the waiting list. The final payment will be collected at the Parsons Center from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7th. If you cannot make it to the Center on September 7th, please mail your payment to: TCSC 217 Senior Lane Parsons, WV 26287 attention: travel.

BARBOUR COUNTY FAIR

We are planning a trip to the Barbour County Fair on Tuesday, August 29th for Senior Day. If you have your own transportation the admission price is $4. There will be a $6 charge to ride our van which will be offered first to those that regularly visit our Centers. The price includes: a morning snack, entertainment, the exhibits, a goodie bag and lunch. If you are interested in going, please call the Parsons Center before August 21st so we can let them know how many to expect. We will be collecting on Wednesday, August 16th.

THE COUNTRY STORE OPRY

We will be taking a van to Moorefield on October 14th to hear the music show. The cost is $25 per person to ride on the van. If you have your own transportation, the cost of the show is $20. We are giving van preference to our seniors who regularly visit the Mt. Top Center. Anyone who would like to go with us is welcome to go. If you want to be seated with our group you will need to call the Parsons Center at 304-478-2423 so we can order all the tickets at the same time. We will call the people on the list to let them know when the payment is due.

A BIG THANK YOU

We would like to give a BIG thank you to the Quilting Ladies. They were able to purchase an ice machine for the Parsons Center and an air conditioner for the kitchen. They are now selling chances on a beautiful hot pink dahlia quilt. The chances are $1 each or 6 for $5. If you would like to purchase chances you may contact any of the Quilting Ladies or you may purchase them at the Parsons Senior Center.

The participants at the Parsons Senior Center would also like to send a BIG thank you to Mountain Valley Bank for providing ice cream for dessert on July 27th because July was National Ice Cream month.