TUCKER COUNTY SCHOOL CALENDAR: 2017- 2018

August 9—First Day for Staff

August 14—First Day for Students

September 4—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Labor Day

October 13—End of First Grading Period

November 7—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Election Day

November 10—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Veterans Day

November 20-24— NO SCHOOL, Thanksgiving Break

December 21—End of First Semester

December 22—NO SCHOOL, CE

December 25—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Christmas Day

December 26-29—NO SCHOOL, Christmas Break

January 1—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, New Year’s Day

January 15—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Martin Luther King Day

March 7—End of Third Grading Period (Can change due to snow days)

March 30-April 6—NO SCHOOL, Spring Break

May 8—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Election Day

May 23—Tentative Last Day for Students

May 24-25—NO SCHOOL, Outside School Environment

May 28—HOLIDAY, NO SCHOOL, Memorial Day

May 29-June 1—NO SCHOOL, Outside School Environment

June 4—Prep for Closing School-Last Day for Teachers

June 5—29—Can be used as make up days

Note: May 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and June 1 may be used as make up days.

Visit www.tuckercountyschools.com for current calendar or visit your school site for school events.