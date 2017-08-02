By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Did you know Tucker County Rocks? We are not talking about a music concert; we are talking about rocks – real rocks.

Currently there is a project spreading throughout West Virginia, the United States and the world. It involves painting, hiding and finding rocks wherever they may be hidden.

The Five Rivers Library in Parsons is joining the fun by setting up a rock painting station for children, teens and adults. Here, you can create your own rock masterpieces without having to travel to do so. What are the advantages to this project?

Firstly, families can participate together. Secondly, it can get people outside to enjoy the fresh mountain air. Finally, this is a way to create memories.

The Five Rivers Library hours are: Monday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Tuesday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon.

Find some rocks. Purchase some paint supplies or use the supplies provided by the library. Then come and check it out!