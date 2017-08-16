Tucker County roads suffer thousands in damage in July flooding

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

The weekend of July 28 and 29 featured a considerable amount of rain in the Tucker County area. Obviously, the heavy rains resulted in flood damage to various roads in our county.

Several roadways were affected. Landslides, bank erosion and destruction of asphalt were some results that the West Virginia Department of Highways had to deal with. Sections of Dry Fork, Shaver’s Fork and Seven Islands experienced damage. Heaviest hit areas include Lime Hollow Road and Horseshoe Run. Two fairly large landslides occurred on Channell Mill Road and on Route 72 above Parsons – Dry Fork area. The northern portion of Tucker County – bordering Preston County, and Garrett County, Md. – were also affected by flood water.

James Rossi, District Engineer for the West Virginia Department of Highways, detailed the types of flood damage the area experienced. A section of road where a retaining wall had been built slid. Shoulder damage occurred, some culverts were washed out and sections of road experienced “scouring.” Scouring refers to undermining of pavement and bridge abutments. Basically, water erodes the stream bank away, then flows underneath the pavement or bridge abutment. Water then flows into the places underneath the asphalt or abutment. Rossi detailed one instance where the asphalt was standing without a foundation one day. The next day the asphalt had crumbled and collapsed.

Drainage systems, such as culverts, are also affected by the force of the water. Water can wash away material that sits on top of the culverts. Then, water can actually lift a culvert out and wash it away. Rolling debris is also a source of damage to roads. This material will cause scratches, scrapes and waves on the top surface of roads.

Rossi said, “This is high speed erosion. Due to the fact that our area is mountainous there is quite a bit of slope. Therefore, there is a lot of force involved with the moving water.”

What are the early estimates of the cost incurred to repair this damage? Rossi says the early estimate is close to seven hundred thousand dollars. There is possible reimbursement that depends on pending declaration of disaster from two agencies.

Rossi said, “The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determines damage estimates for county roads, while the Federal Highway Administration determines damage estimates for roads that receive Federal aid. In some cases, county roads can fall under both assessments. Designation as disaster areas from these agencies leads to reimbursement for repairs conducted. However, the roads will be repaired no matter what.”

Rossi reiterated the incredible force possessed by moving flood waters. Rossi said, “You should never drive across water because you cannot really know the force involved. Besides, you cannot tell how much erosion has occurred beneath the road surface.