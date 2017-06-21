Tucker County Entrepreneurs Compete for Prize Money

HAMBLETON, WV— Tucker County entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to audience members and a panel of judges at Tucker County High School for the 2017 Tucker County Entrepreneurs’ Pitch Contest.

The purpose of this contest was to help entrepreneurs launch their business ideas as well as helping existing businesses improve or expand their services while bringing awareness to Tucker County’s businesses and generating community excitement.

The contest, which had a long list of partners and sponsors, had 10 contestants competing for $12,000. The contest awarded two $5,000 prizes for new and existing business ideas, one $1,000 to a Parsons business, and a $1,000 second place prize.

Jon Bush for the Oak Barrel Sirloin production facility and Annie Mealey from Annie Mac Naturals both won $5000 in prize money. Deanne Kisamore, representing George Lothes from Paps Lothes BBQ, won $1000 for the Parsons Prize, and Cara Parrish won $1000 for the second place prize to start CREATIONS art supply & studio.

Jon Bush, owner of Piccolo Paula’s and Big John’s Family Fixins, plans to use his prize money to expand production of his Oak Barrel Sirloins. Annie Mealey will use her prize money for enhanced quality control and packaging for her Annie Mac Naturals products. George Lothes plans to use the prize money on renovating his space to have dine-in capabilities at Paps Lothes as well as marketing. Carra Parrish will use her prize money to help start CREATIONS art supply & studio.

Judges were Cory Dennison of Vision Shared, Della Spencer of Woodforest National Bank, and Doug Arbogast of West Virginia University Extension Service.

Contact the Tucker Community Foundation at (304) 478-2930 for more information.