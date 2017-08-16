Tucker County Animal Shelter provides for homeless animals

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Cathy Parsons serves as the director of the Tucker County Animal Shelter. According to her, there are various reasons for animals to come to the shelter.

Many animals are simply let out at the shelter or various sections of the county. In fact, small kittens have been found by forest service workers. Neglected, abused and/or abandoned animals are brought to the shelter by the Tucker County animal control officer. Some animals are placed in the shelter due to death or relocation of pet owners.

Kittens are by far the most numerous animals found at the shelter. Parsons says, “The biggest problem is that people won’t have their cats spayed or neutered.”

Tucker County Animal Shelter is a “no kill” facility within reason. Serious injury or surgery at times decreases an animal’s chance of survival. At this point, veterinarian consultation is needed to determine what should be done.

Adoption is the end goal, various things are done to prepare animals for permanent placement.

All shelter animals are spayed or neutered. Cats are given health tests to screen for such diseases as leukemia. Dogs are given a heartworm test to screen for heartworm or lyme disease. FVRCP vaccines are given to protect the animals from rabies, distemper and other diseases.

Foster homes are utilized to help with some adoption preparation. Housebreaking and good manners are promoted through this program.

Besides money, what is needed to care for these animals? Dry and canned food for dogs and cats are needed. Kitten chow is much needed at this time. Cat litter, bleach, Lysol, Clorox wipes, paper towels, laundry detergent, blankets, cleaning rags, towels and sheets are always welcomed.

Volunteers are very important. People are needed to help clean and to walk the dogs. Most importantly, simply spending time with the animals is important for their socialization.

Fundraising is always an integral part of maintaining an animal shelter. Parsons emphasized past and future fundraising events are welcome and appreciated.

Parsons said, “Kim Falls organized and conducted a biscuit and gravy breakfast each morning at the Pickin’ in Parsons event. In addition, Dr. Lammie from All Creatures Great and Small helped with an adoption day Saturday, August 5.”

The Tucker County Animal Shelter has been invited bring animals for adoption and donations to the Tucker County Fair August 22-26. In September, the shelter will have a team to participate in Run For It. Volunteers are welcome to join the team.

If you are interested in a pet, why not consider adoption? There are animals waiting for the chance to have a forever home.