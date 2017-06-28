Thomas Volunteer Fire Department Continues Fourth of July Tradition

On Saturday, July 1 Thomas Volunteer Fire Department will present their 60th annual Fourth of July fire works display.

Started in 1957, by members of the department, it continues to be a non-profit public service project. The display has become an annual Thomas tradition.

This display has grown into one of the largest and most spectacular displays in the area. It is not only enjoyed by our local residents but countless visitors as well.

The display is funded by donations from the general public through a house to house collection throughout Thomas and the surrounding area and roadblocks set up on the night of the display and by funds provided by the Tucker county Parks and Recreation Board.

The display is totally self sufficient, meaning donations collected this year, fund next years show. Whatever is collected pays for the next years show, period, absolutely no fire department funds are used.

The actual firing of the display is conducted by members of the department in strict compliance with state and federal laws and guidelines. Four of the department members are state certified pyrotechnicians and in addition to this, members from the department have traveled to the fireworks suppliers in New Castle, Pa. to attend their pyro-safety classes to learn about the laws and techniques of how to conduct a safe display.

As in the past, TVFD has honored the memory of members who have past away since the last display, with the firing of the first shot. This year we will honor the memory of Pat Sagace. Pat was a member for over forty years. He served on the first fireworks committee and was acting Fireworks Committee Chairman for many years.

This year’s display to commemorate the 60th year, the department offered to those who wished to sponsor a fireworks in memory of or dedicated to someone. A total of 54 “sponsor a fireworks requests” were received. To honor the 54, the opening of the display will be a volley of 54 shots. In addition, all 54 names and sponsors will appear in the departments “100 Year Journal”.

Thomas Volunteer Fire Department is grateful to all who have supported this department throughout the years, and would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July.