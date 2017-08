Thomas Raeford Gurley, Jr., 74, of Eglon, WV passed away August 5, 2017 in Oakland, MD. He was born October 28, 1942 in Goldsboro, NC a son of the late Thomas Raeford Sr. and Hester Elizabeth Bailey Gurley. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Bibb Gurley, two daughters, Patricia (John) Bruce and Debra (Bill)