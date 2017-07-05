The Mountaineer Garden Club Yard of the Month By Parsons Advocate - July 5, 2017 17 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Mountaineer Garden Club has awarded the Yard of the Month, for the month of June, to the residence of Belva Dilly/Digger Hovatter on Spruce St. The back yard contains a garden on the hill that has foxgloves, roses, day lilies, bleeding heart, yucca plant, Asian lilies, clematis plus unusual lawn ornaments that compliments the whole setting. Yard of the Month for Business went to The Parsons Advocate. The front bed consists of petunias and a butterfly bush. The hanging baskets are also petunias.