The Holly Meadows CEOS Club metat the St. George Park on July 13 for their monthly meeting. The group toured the St. George Academy. Bud Parsons led a tour of the many interesting antiques and pictures and spoke on the history of the Academy and the town of St. George. The club gave a donation toward the upkeep of the building. The meeting concluded with a picnic lunch at the Park. Those attending included: Sharon Daniels, Brenda Alkire, Linda Loughry, Glenda Lipscomb, Lucille Adams, Betty Brown, Linda Plaugher, Georgy Plaugher, Karen and Samantha Long.