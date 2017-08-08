TC’s Shooting Range hosting IDPA competition

The International Defensive Pistol Association will be Aug. 26 at TC’s Shooting Range LLC., in Davis. Owner Titus Helmick, who was one of the winners in the Tucker County Pitch will be hosting this event.
IDPA is a handgun competition that promotes safe gun handgun and runs competitors through shooting stages that “replicate” self-defense scenarios. The competition is exciting and promotes safe gun handling.
(IDPA) was founded in 1996 and now boasts membership of more than 22,000, including members in 50 foreign countries.
TC’s Shooting Range, LLC is located three miles outside the town of Davis, West Virginia, Route 48/93 East, mile maker 67.