Taylor McKinnie was awarded the Taitlyn Hughes award at the 2017 Recital for Center Stage Studio of Dance. The award was presented by Center Stage owner and director, Nina Sharp Hebb, and is awarded in honor of the late Taitlyn Hughes, who was a dancer at Center Stage for many years. This annual award is given to a Center Stage dancer who exemplifies the motto "No Beauty Shines Brighter Than That of a Good Heart".

McKinnie will be a sophomore at Elkins High School where she is an honor student. She is in the Advanced class at Center Stage with Jamie Queen where she has danced for eleven years. McKinnie has been active in the Old Brick Playhouse Apprenticeship Program for three years, and is president of her 4-H Club, Hi-Fi in Randolph County. She is the daughter of Kevin and Shelly McKinnie.