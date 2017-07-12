Superintendent of Schools receives positive evaluation

PARSONS – Tucker County BOE members completed the two state required portions of the superintendent’s evaluation and found favorable results. Dr. Eddie Campbell said the BOE will finalize the non-required portion of the evaluation on July 10 during their regular meeting.

“Everything was fine. They are a great board to work for and they appreciate the efforts of those who work in the school system,” Campbell said. “They are always supportive of the thoughts and ideas I have in moving us forward as a county school system. That hasn’t changed.”

Campbell said the Board shared some thoughts and ideas of where they want to go as well.

“We will work together to incorporate their ideas as we get ready to enter into the final year of my four-year-contract,” Campbell said. “This will be an important year for us as we develop those future plans.”

Campbell is beginning his seventh year as Tucker County Superintendent of Schools. He said during the last six years, he feels there have been great accomplishments.

“I feel like we have built a reputation throughout the state during the time I have been here related to excellence in the programs we put forward,” Campbell said. “The student programs and the staff we have developed really is a staff that looks to excellence. I just take a lot of pride in this.”

“I travel a lot and to go to places and here how Tucker County Schools are used as an example of how things are going well or how school systems can do things, gives me a sense of pride,” Campbell said. “We are a model for the rest of the state with our STEM Program. Our CTE program and the STEM program work hand in hand and we are seeing the fruits of the hard work that was used to get those programs to where we envisioned they would be.”

Campbell said the Tucker County School System has always taken a ‘no-excuse’ attitude.

“We don’t have great finances but we keep ourselves afloat,” he said. “The state has a financial watch list with 14 or 15 counties who are in danger of being in financial trouble. As bad as our situation is, we are not on that list. That in itself is an incredible accomplishment. I think it speaks volumes to the staff, board and level of responsibility and commitment they make to being fiscally responsible while at the same time advancing our academic programs to where we are receiving state-level recognition on a routine basis for what we do.”