Stone concerned for children’s safety

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Richard Stone, a city employee, brought forth a concern about the intersection of Railroad and McFadden Streets. At this point, the Splash Park is in front of you and the shaved ice business is to your left. There is no stop sign at the intersection. Children tend to dart back and forth between the Splash Park and the shaved ice booth.

Stone pointed out that he has witnessed several close calls when children ran out in front of cars that were still moving. Stone said, “I am concerned that it isn’t if something bad happens, it is a matter of when something bad happens. We need to address this situation.”

It was agreed that a stop sign, or some remedy, needs to be considered for this intersection. Toward that end, a survey will be done to determine the approach that needs to be taken.

There has been a need to hire part time employees to work at the Wellness Center. This need has been addressed through the hiring of Donna Stiles and Christina Ware.

The Pulp Mill Bottom Elevation Project is still under consideration. FEMA has agreed to elevate four houses in this area. However, the bids that were given were considered to be too high. Brian Penix and Christina Poe will be in town August 15 at 10 a.m. to discuss this elevation project.

As previously reported, vandalism had been an ongoing problem at Mill Race Park, River City Park and the Parsons City Cemetery. To alleviate this problem, City Council has formed the Parsons Community Task Force.

The task force is made up of eight citizen volunteers who will be patrolling both parks, the cemetery and downtown each night. These volunteers will be used for traffic duty during special occasions as well.

Parsons City Police Chief Bill Rowe stated, “This program has been in place for only three weeks, but it is already working. We have had no incidents since it has been put into effect. Future plans are to provide uniforms, radios and other equipment for our volunteers. In addition, training will also be provided. We are still open to more volunteers being added. ”

The city has purchased four new dumpsters. These will be available for rental by local citizens.

The next meeting will be Aug. 15 at Parsons City Hall.