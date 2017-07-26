State FFA Convention

State FFA ConventionBy Parsons Advocate - July 26, 201723 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter From left to right Michagan State president Loren King, New Jersey State president Reene Stirwell, Tanner Burns, Vincent Moats, Lindsey Knotts, Jacob Beavers, Shelby Beavers, Madsion Evans, Jacob Hauser, Liz Buchanan, Terry Hauser, Amber Price, West Virginia State president Andrew Hauser and the national president David Townsend. Also attending convention for the week was Dr. Steve Brown National FFA Advisor. Students that got the State degree from Tucker are Jacob Beavers, Tanner Burns, Vincent Moats, Jacob Hauser. Vincent Moats and Jacob Beavers competed in tractor driving while attending state convention. The Tucker county FFA Agricultural Issues team got 1st place at states and are going to be going to nationals. The Agricultural Issues team consist of Liz Buchanan, Madison Evans, Jacob Hauser, Shelby Beavers and Amber Price. Also Lindsey Knotts was elected to serve as Eastern Region Vice President. Jim Nester was awarded the Honorary State FFA degree. Andrew Hauser is WV candidate for National FFA officer. FFA quilt donated by Tucker FFA and made by Willard Harsh brought $550 at WV FFA Association Auction.