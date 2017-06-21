St. George Medical Clinic announces increased hours at its School-Based Clinic

Effective July 3, 2017, St. George Clinic is pleased to announced extended evening hours, Monday through Friday to 8:00 pm.

St. George Clinic has recently retained Heather Eye, PA-C, to provide evening services at the School-Based Health Center located at Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School. The services provided at this location will be a continuation of primary care services currently offered at St. George main clinic and St. George school Clinic. These services include, but are not limited to: Sports physicals, allergy shots, colds, vaccines, lab services, immunizations, well-child exams, some dermatology procedures, general illnesses, common cold, flu, hospital follow-up, some behavioral health services, and many more.

Paul Wamsley, Executive Director, indicated that the school clinic has really increased in patient utilization. Wamsley said the school clinic has performed patient satisfaction surveys for the past year and noticed a large trend in the community requesting later hours at the school location. “Many parents and teachers have work hours past the current closing time of the clinic, and they have really voiced their opinion in requesting later hours so they can don’t have to take off time from work or be rushed to meet the current 4:00 pm closing time. “ “We fully respect the community’s wishes to have extended evening hours, and St. George is graciously accepting the request to fulfill this need in the community.”

The school-based clinic will continue to open at 7:30 am, Monday through Friday, and continue to remain open until 8:00 pm on these days. Amanda Hile, PA-C has been providing services at this location for the past two years, and will continue her schedule from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm. Heather Eye, PA-C, will offer services at the school location from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The main clinic in St. George will remain on the same schedule: Monday, 7:30 am to 7:00 pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday, 7:30 am to 7:00 pm, Friday, 7:30 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday, 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

The sliding fee program, a federal program designed to assist low-income families the opportunity to obtain health care services at a nominal fee. Depending on your household income, some patients only have to pay $5.00 for their primary care and dental services, which is a very rewarding opportunity for those patients that can’t afford to purchase health insurance, or for those qualifying patients who have a large deductible and can’t afford the out-of –pocket expenses to obtain health care. St. George clinics, both medical and dental, follow the 2017 Federal Poverty Guidelines in determining eligibility for the sliding fee program. If you have questions or would like additional information about the sliding fee program, please contact the main clinic at (304) 478-3339, Ext. 0, and ask for Beth Streets.

If Beth is unavailable, you may ask any of the front office staff at any of the clinics locations, and the staff will be more than willing to assist your questions.

The St. George School-Based Clinic is pleased to schedule your evening appointments at any time by calling (304) 478-6000, Ext. 1. You may also contact the main clinic to schedule these appointments by calling (304) 478-3339, Ext. 0.