School Clothing Voucher Applications Accepted through July 31, 2017

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance will begin accepting applications for school clothing vouchers on Monday, July 3, 2017 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

“Children should begin their new school year with confidence and the school clothing program affords eligible West Virginia children that opportunity,” said Linda Watts, Acting Commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families.

Families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance, as well as those in foster care, will automatically receive school clothing vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July 2017.

Families who received school clothing vouchers in 2016 and currently receive Medicaid or SNAP benefits from DHHR should have received an application by mail in June 2017. Mailing address updates should be made to the Customer Services Center at 1-877-716-1212 or online at www.wvinroads.org to ensure prompt delivery of these vouchers.

Others may be eligible for school clothing vouchers, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,050.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Vouchers must be used by October 31, 2017. For a list of participating stores, visit http://bit.ly/2tYljq6

r call To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact your local DHHR office, apply online at https://www.wvinroads.org r call 1-877-716-1212 . Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.

Applications must be received in the local DHHR office by July 31, 2017.