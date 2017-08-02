Residents voice concerns over EMS Fee

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Commissioner Diane Hinkle called the regular meeting of the Tucker County Commission to order. Pastor Neil Parsons, and the Pledge of Allegiance business got under way.

A few citizens, Lois Arbogast, Naomi Moore, and Bill Heckler among others, voiced concerns regarding the recent EMS ordinance. This ordinance was, in fact, the main topic of discussion for the evening.

One item that was mentioned was the possibility of exemption for hardship. Joel Goughnour said, “There are forms that must be filled out in order to be considered for possible exemption.”

There were questions regarding possible revisions to the EMS mandatory “late” fee. Ray LaMora said, “If any revisions are made, there must be three readings before the revisions can be implemented.”

After various questions and comments were made regarding the EMS ordinance, it was time to move forward. Several people left the meeting at this point.

Time was given for elected officials reports. County Clerk, Sherry Simmons, reported on preparations for a special road bond election to be held on October 7, 2017.

County employee reports were next on the agenda. Brett Ware, 911 Director, presented an update on the 911 calls received over the past two weeks. Ninety-four calls were made for law enforcement; these included reported traffic stops. Twenty calls were made for the fire department. Fifty calls, including non-transports, were made for EMS.

Ware also stated that the scheduled power outage for the Parsons are is rescheduled for August 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ware said, “This outage will affect Parsons, Saint George, Mackeyville and all the way to Randolph County areas.”

Kevin White, OEM Director, also spoke regarding the power outage. White said, “We will have emergency shelter available, but citizens should also be prepared themselves.”

New business involved the Corridor H Authority Board letter asking Tucker County for contributions to the effort. Patrick Darlington read the letter aloud. The contents emphasized continued advocacy for the prioritization and completion of Corridor H. It also called for support and promotion of the Governor’s Bond election.

Darlington motioned to provide $5,000 funding as requested by the Corridor H Authority Board. All were in favor of the motion.

At the end of the meeting, Hinkle sought to clarify things regarding the EMS ordinance. Hinkle said, “It is important to know that EMS, 911 and the Volunteer Fire Department are all separate entities. This ordinance is designed to help EMS only. Contributions for 911 and the Volunteer Fire Department will still be needed and appreciated.”

Commissioner Hinkle adjourned the meeting at 5:10 p.m.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tucker County Commission will be August 9, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the Tucker County Courthouse. Note the time is changed due to the planned power outage earlier that day.