Repairs begin on Pulp Mill Bottom Dike

PARSONS – Residents of Parsons have noticed an uptick in activity up and down the Allegheny Highlands Rail Trail as equipment and supplies are moved to the Pulp Mill Bottom Dike in anticipation of repairing damage to the structure.

The restoration is being completed by Sunrise Construction located in Moatsville. Tucker County Commission President Lowell Moore said the group Sunrise started moving in equipment last Wednesday.

“We have worked between 18 and 20 months to get to this point,” Moore said. “It has been a long drawn out process trying to get the appropriate documents and permits in order.”

Officials discovered the hole in the Pulp Mill Bottom Dike during the July 4 holiday in 2014 and have been working diligently since then with county, state and federal agencies to help secure the funds and permits necessary to make repairs and keep residents safe during high water events in the area.

During this time, Moore worked to obtain all the necessary permits including ones from the Fish and Wildlife, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Environmental Historical Preservation Group and SHPO, the State Historical Preservation Office. Once all the permitting was obtained, the contract went out to bid in October. Repairs could not begin immediately because of the weather and the spawning season for fish in the river.

“During the first part of the repair process, Sunrise will build a double coffer to hold water back from the construction area,” Moore said. “They will be employing best management practices and after the concrete work is completed on the dike, the coffers will be removed.”

Moore said the repairs will fix the damaged area first, then Sunrise will put a mat from the river bed up over the top of the dike and down the other side, just like the original wall was constructed.

“The repairs will be mostly funded by FEMA,” Moore said. “Recently the Parsons area received large amounts of rain and I went up to the dike and see no visible evidence of any further damage to the dike.”

Moore said he is pleased to see repairs begin on the structure.

“It has been a long process working to get all the permits lined up,” Moore said. “We finally have this under construction and I am pleased after this long period of time to get the Pulp Mill Bottom Dike repaired. It has been a major concern for the residents of Parsons. I am well pleased it is under construction at last.”

Moore said the repairs should take four to six weeks to complete.