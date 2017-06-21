Property Transfers – June 21, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:

Robert Patrick Arnold, James Arnold, Charles W. Arnold, Rebecca Paugh, Wesbanco Trust & Investment Services/Trustee Heidi Turek, Committee for Frances V. Turek and Trust for Heidi L. Turek, Davis Corporation, Lot A-A Lot Z, Pt Lot Y to Donna J. Davis, $117,000.

Steven A. Sponaugle and Connie L. Sponaugle, Black Fork, Lot 5 River Bend Subdivision Ball Addition 1.58 acres to Canan Summerfield and Courtney Summerfield, $2,000.

Michael L. Stratton and Sara R. Stratton, Davis Corporation, 0.18 acre to Helen Marie Paugh, $85,000.

Shirley A. Plum, St. George, Lot 12 Sugarlands Subdivision 5.04 acres to Shirley A. Plum, Cynthia E. Bennett and Christy M. Mason, $0.

Elmer S. Porter, Fairfax, Lots 9 & 10 and mobile home Pierce to Pamela Louise Scott, Paula Sue Arnold, Sandra Ann Supak, Connie Lynn Dewitt, Janet Kay Burch and Patty Lea Hebb, $0.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit E3 Week 42 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Russell W. Sheppard and Sharon L. Sheppard, $9,999.40

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit G5 Week 42 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Bruce L. Walker and Teresa G. Walker, $9,999.40.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit F2 Week 42 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to William L. Woodward and Dora L. Woodward, $5,395.

Selby Ray Adams and Etha Lucille Adams, St. George, 33.17 acres and 2829 sq. ft. to Donald K. Adams, $0.