Property Transfers – July 26, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:
- Norman S. Carr and Elaine M. Carr, Fairfax, 0.188 acre Douglas to Norman S. Carr, $0.
- Norman S. Carr, Fairfax, 0.188 acre Douglas to Norman S. Carr irrevocable Trust; Norman S. Carr/Irrevocable Trust, $0.
- George H. Daniels, Dry Fork, Unit F3 Week 36 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Kathryn Ann Hess, $0.
- Seneca Trustee Inc./Sub Trustee, Bruce E. Simpson and Jody L. Simpson, Dry Fork, Deed of foreclosure Lot 59 Yoakum Run Timberline to Federal National Mortgage Association, $0.
- Gery M. Vandervliet, Sarah M. Vandervliet?Now Ward, Stephen G. Keyes and Mary T. Keyes, Dry Fork, Unit B-1 Northwood Condominium to Gregory A. Perry and Connie Perry, $140,000