Property Transfers – July 12, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk; office:
- Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc, Dry Fork, Unit D1 Week 22 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Donald M. Dolan and Rosalee H. Dolan, $9,994.
- Allen J. Roberts and Wendy L. Roberts, St. George, 2.049 acres or Lot 7 Mountain View Estates to Scott Roberts and Emily Roberts, $0.
- Patrick V. Perez and Sheryl K. Perez, Davis Corporation, Lots 454 and 455 to John Meeks and Jennifer Meeks, $45,000.
- Melinda B. Carr/NOW/Pennington, St. George, 1.41 acres Limestone to Melinda B. Pennington, $0.
- Richard D. Burke, Dry Fork, 18.197 acres to EBX EM LLC, $150,000.`