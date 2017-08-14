Property Transfers – August 16, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:

Hilliard Lyons Trust Company LLC/Trustee; E.L. Britton/Marital Trust; E.L. Britton/Marital Trust; Hilliard Lyons Asset Management/Trustee; PNC Bank NA/DBA Hilliard Lyons Asset Management, Licking, Mineral interest to Jayne Britton Smith, $0.

Catherine E. Ends, Black Fork, (1) 2.2 acres, (2) 2.0 acres Life Estate Reserved to Catherine Ends/Life Estate, Jason Ends and Jennifer Ends, $0.

Douglas P. Meeks, Shawna H. Meeks and Mary B. Meeks, Dry Fork, Lot 49 Mountainside Timberline to Dawn E. Smith and Thelma C. Smith, $190,000.