New Public Private Partnership with Canaan Valley State Park and Timberline Creates 84 Trails 

Al Toms-on represented Timberline in the negotiation. “This forward-thinking initiative actually markets our entire region as a destination,” he said.

The cooperative venture allows purchasers of a joint lift ticket to ski a combined 84 trails between the two resorts. It emphasizes and highlights the strengths of both entities. The introductory daily ticket price is an average of all mid-Atlantic prices. The single joint ski ticket offering will be folded in to include the joint marketing efforts of West Virginia skiing through the West Virginia Division of Tourism.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the state and Canaan Valley to ensure mutual success,” said Tomson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial officer of Timberline. “Working with the state on the joint ticket has been a seamless and straightforward process. We the citizens of West Virginia greatly appreciate that. It’s obvious that this administration is committed to creating and saving jobs and promoting tourism and business.”

Timberline owner and managing partner Fred Herz said. “Governor Justice ran on a platform of jobs, and he has seen fit to save 350 jobs in Tucker County in the process of creating others. The quality of the skiing will be unsurpassed.”

A lift ticket scanning system will be implemented at both resorts and an accountant will validate the skier numbers in order to determine the revenue split. The resorts will open at the same time and share similar hours.