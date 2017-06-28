New Business offers spot where customers can ‘come get your tan on’

PARSONS – A bronze glow not only makes people look better, but also feel better and a new Parsons business offers a place where folks can ‘come get your tan on!’ Afterglow Beauty Lounge, located at 115 Pennsylvania Ave. offers the venue where tanning is happening.

Afterglow Beauty Lounge owner Ashly Bush said the shop opened the end of April and offers sunless tanning in tanning beds.

“Right now, we have a commercial bed with a facial tanner in it,” Bush said. “We also have a bronzing bed with bronzing bulbs.”

She said regular tanning beds use more UVG rays and those penetrate only the top layer of skin. This may redden the skin or burn and it creates a base tan. The regular tanning bed gives a faster but lighter tan and it is gradual. Regular tanning beds are good for beginners or those with light skin.

Afterglow Beauty Lounge offers bronzing lamps which us more UVA rays to tan, creating a deeper brown tan. UVA bulbs penetrate deep into the skin and brown the melanocytes. This creates a deeper and longer lasting tan with an immediate bronzing effect. It is a good choice for experienced tanners.

“Right now, tanning services are all we offer,” Bush said. “I am trying to add a line of body jewelry and things people can purchase there.”

One of the great benefits of Afterglow Beauty Lounge is they offer 24-hour tanning.

“A lot of people love that they can tan any time of day or night,” Bush said. “People can purchase one session, 10 sessions, 20 sessions or unlimited monthly tanning sessions. Those who wish to purchase sessions need to come in during our regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. But those purchased sessions may be used any time of the day or night.”

Bush said the law regarding tanning has changed.

“Originally tanning in tanning beds was available to those over age 18 and those age 14 to 18 could tan with a parent’s permission,” Bush said. “However, that law has changed and tanning beds cannot be used by anyone under the age of 18. We do enforce that.”

Afterglow Beauty Lounge has a Facebook page and additional information about Afterglow Beauty Lounge is available by calling 304-704-8462.