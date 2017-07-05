Mountaineer Days celebration in Thomas

THOMAS – Thomas has always been a bright star in Tucker County and during this year’s Mountaineer Days festivities many milestones were celebrated. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Thomas Volunteer Fire Department and the 60th year the Thomas VFD has sponsored fireworks during the weekend closest to July 4.

Thomas VFD Chief Joe DiBacco said the firehouse serves as a spot for folks to gather, talk and reminisce during the weekend, which he likens to a homecoming for the town. DiBacco said the Mountaineer Days kicked off Friday with a hot dog sale, cake walk and silent auction. Later that evening, the TVFD sponsored a block party with music by Triple S, a local band featuring Skyler Humphrey, Shane Humphrey and Seth Dotson.

On Saturday crafters and vendors filled the railroad grade selling their wares while fire engines, tractors, muscle cars, antique cars, law enforcement, elected officials, twirlette groups and elected officials parades through the people lined streets of Thomas. The Mountaineer Humane Society sponsored a cake walk and the Allies, Triple S and Elvis took the Mountaineer & Merchants Bank stage for live entertainment. Fire companies took one another on head-to-head during the firemen’s water battle.

The grand finale of Saturday was the spectacular fireworks display, sponsored by the Thomas VFD. The 45-minute show is the 60th one celebrated by the TVFD.

Finally, on Sunday, hundreds of folks gathered at the Thomas VFD for their famous fundraiser pancake breakfast.

The Thomas VFD is selling their 100-year commemorative booklet. Additional information about the booklet is available by calling 304-463-4260.