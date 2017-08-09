Mountain Top Library busy with activities

By Dave Snyder

Mountaintop Library in Davis is the smallest public library in the State of West Virginia. However, it is also a very active library.

Ivonne Martinez has been the library director for nearly nine years. Katie Morvay, President of the Mountaintop Library Trustee Board,said, “You could not ask for a more enthusiastic person to be in charge of our library. She does a great job.”

Mountaintop Library is located adjacent to Davis-Thomas Elementary and Middle School. This allows for cooperation between the employees of the two facilities.

During the first week that school is in session, Martinez makes it a point to speak to all of the teachers. She does this to set up reading sessions for all students from Kindergarten through fifth grade. Martinez or library volunteers, read to each class each week.

During the summer, Martinez conducts a Summer Reading Program. Martinez stated, “This is a very outdoors oriented area, so I compose a booklist to encourage some reading during the summer.” This list includes books for every couple of grade levels up to, and including, adults. If two books are read, gift certificates are given for ice cream at the ice cream shop in Davis. Five books completed will garner a gift certificate for a pizza at Sirianni’s. This year, the program ended July 30.

Last year, Martinez applied for a grant provided by the American Library Association. Receiving this grant allowed her to work with the librarian at the Rubenstein Center. Together, they conducted a reading program using books chosen by the American Library Association. The books used were, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Romeo and Juliet and Thirteen Reasons Why. The Rubenstein students had the choice between audio books or live readings. Martinez said, “These students were really involved. We hope to conduct the program again this year.”

This is the seventh year that Mountaintop Library has conducted an adult books club. The West Virginia Library Commission has a collection of over three hundred titles. There are ten to fifteen books provided for each title – free of charge. The book club is active from March through November – avoiding the winter months.

Other services are available for the public. The fax machine can be used by citizens at very low cost. A box of one hundred income tax forms are made available each year.

Fundraising is an integral part of providing public libraries to West Virginia communities. Mountaintop Library has an account with the Tucker County Foundation which provides donations from anonymous donors. Last year, the Grant County Bank donated five thousand dollars. Several more anonymous donations were provided.

In addition, a challenge grant is offered each year. Mountaintop Library is expected to raise funds to match this grant. This has been accomplished for the last six or seven years. Two major fundraisers are conducted each year. The Mountaintop Readers team participates in Run For It each year. Funds are divided between normal library operations and the library building fund. Future plans include possible construction of a new library.

Martinez sincerely states, ”If there is anything I was meant to do this, this is it. This is what I was meant to do – help children love reading.”

The library is open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.