Momma Said – July 26, 2017

I love to cook on my grill, I leave it out all year long and rain or shine I use it. I guess I am like the post office nothing stops me when I want a steak. I did ribs last week and they were yummy. Momma Said, “There is nothing better than cooking over an outdoor fire.” I love hotdogs on the grill or on a stick over a camp fire.

Amber decided she liked the grill cover and she has torn it to bits. I hope she grows out of that stage soon, because I like to keep the grill covered when not in use. She has also decided that she is going to turn the back yard into a construction site. I now have holes everywhere. She has dug up all my flower bulbs so next spring I don’t know if I will have any flowers or not. I guess that is the price to be paid for having a puppy.

She is a good girl and listens very well. She is very smart and I fixed her escape route so she is safe once again. I worried about her when she was getting out but the neighbors kept an eye on her and she stayed close to the house when she was out. When she goes for her spay, I want to get her micro chipped so if she does get loose I will have a better chance of getting her back. Momma Said, “I hope I never have to go through that, it would break my heart to lose her.”

I have an experiment to do this weekend and I am going to give you the recipe this week. I have heard this really works well and I am going to find out for sure. The recipe below tells you how to clean your grill grates. I keep mine fairly clean and brushed off each time I use them, but there is still stuff stuck to them. Momma Said, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” So I will let you know how it turns out.

A Deep Cleanse for Stuck-On Food:

This is great for charcoal grill grates.