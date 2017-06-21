Meet Canaan Valley State Park Foundation on the Longest Sunday of the Year

When was the last time you visited Canaan Valley State Park?

Do you have ideas for how recreational activities in the park could be improved? The Canaan Valley State Park Foundation (CVSPF) wants to hear from you.

The CVSPF was formed in November 2016 to help preserve and enhance the Canaan Valley State Park experience, enabling improvements beyond the limited capital improvements made as a result of public support and user fees. The CVSPF joins 17 other state park foundations across the state to promote preservation and recreational opportunities for the local community and those visiting the mountain state. A wish list of projects includes historical interpretation, ski area facility upgrades, trail improvements, days use picnic areas and more.

The Foundation is hosting a gathering at Quenchers Pub, behind the Bear Paw Lodge, on the longest Sunday of the year, June 25 from 5-8 p.m. to share ideas, garner support, and to enjoy an evening at the base of the ski area. Live music and refreshments will be provided.