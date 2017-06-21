Magistrate News – June 21, 2017

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:

Dusta M. Tanner , Charleston, was cited for speeding (35-25) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25

Trenum S. Wayne , Skyesville Car. Md., was cited for expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Andrew M. Fitzgibbon , Montrose, was cited for speeding (69-55) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

George P. Reed , Markleysburg, Pa. was cited for speeding (35-25) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Jonathan Z. Paugh , Thomas, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $20 and court cost of $165.25.

Robert Piacertino, Mays Landing, NJ, was cited for speeding (34-25) by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

The following criminal complaint has been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:

Ross Taylor Latimer, Nokesville, Va. was charged with DUI. According to the complaint, on June 9, Sgt. C.D. Siler was traveling north on WV72 when he observed a motorcycle traveling south. The driver cut the corner at intersection of WV72 and US219 too tight and went left of center almost striking Siler’s cruiser head on. Siler performed a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant by his driver’s license. Siler observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the defendant and asked him how much he had to drink and he replied “A couple”. The defendant failed all but one of the field sobriety tests. He failed the breath test with a BAC of .108%. He was arrested and transported to the Parsons City Police Office where, after 20 minutes, a second breath test was conducted with a result of .102% BAC. He posted a $1,000 property/surety bond and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court: