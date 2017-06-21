Magistrate News – June 21, 2017

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:
- Dusta M. Tanner, Charleston, was cited for speeding (35-25) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25
- Trenum S. Wayne, Skyesville Car. Md., was cited for expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Andrew M. Fitzgibbon, Montrose, was cited for speeding (69-55) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- George P. Reed, Markleysburg, Pa. was cited for speeding (35-25) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Jonathan Z. Paugh, Thomas, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $20 and court cost of $165.25.
- Robert Piacertino, Mays Landing, NJ, was cited for speeding (34-25) by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
The following criminal complaint has been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- Ross Taylor Latimer, Nokesville, Va. was charged with DUI. According to the complaint, on June 9, Sgt. C.D. Siler was traveling north on WV72 when he observed a motorcycle traveling south. The driver cut the corner at intersection of WV72 and US219 too tight and went left of center almost striking Siler’s cruiser head on. Siler performed a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant by his driver’s license. Siler observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the defendant and asked him how much he had to drink and he replied “A couple”. The defendant failed all but one of the field sobriety tests. He failed the breath test with a BAC of .108%. He was arrested and transported to the Parsons City Police Office where, after 20 minutes, a second breath test was conducted with a result of .102% BAC. He posted a $1,000 property/surety bond and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- State of West Virginia verses Steven Jordan Swiger: He received judgment of Motion by the Prosecuting Attorney to dismiss-Granted by the Magistrate-No fees charged on the case for one count driving while license suspended or revoked; one count reckless driving and one count operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles which occurred on May 10. This case was heard on June 12 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Barbara A. Witek: She received judgment of no contest plea for one count making, issuing, worthless checks which occurred on April 10. She was assessed fines of $1, cost and fees of $190.25 and restitution of $34.18. A second charge received a no contest plea and was assessed fines of $1, cost and fees of $190.25 and restitution of $32.12.
- State of West Virginia verses Justin William Sacks: He received judgment of guilty plea for six counts of making, issuing, worthless checks. He was assessed fines of $6, cost and fees of $1,141.50 and restitution of $415.11. This case was heard on June 9 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.