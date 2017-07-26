Magistrate News – July 26, 2017

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:
- Tahina Fanny Berna Sinani, Rockville, Md. was cited for speeding (75-65) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. She plead no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- John Carl Wrede, Eldersburg, Md. was cited for speeding (75-65) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He plead no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Dylan J. Simmons, Parsons, was cited for no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Eric E. Durr, Keyser, was cited for expired MVI and no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He plead guilty to the first charge and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25. The second charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Arthur J. Beck, McLean, Va. was cited for speeding (87-65) by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He plead no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Ross P. Johnson, Thomas, was cited for trespassing by Sgt. C.D. Siler. The charge was dismissed.
- Steven W. Combs, Hendricks, was cited for expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He plead no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- State of West Virginia verses Nicolle E. Hebb, Thomas, received judgment of dismissed for one count driving under the influence (misdemeanor bodily injury). Motion to transfer to Circuit Court. This case was heard on July 14 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses William E.Shaw, III, Parsons, received judgment of Preliminary hearing waived for one count wanton endangerment involving a firearm which occurred on May 12, 2016. Transfer to Circuit Court. This case was heard on July 19 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Nicolle E. Hebb, Thomas, received judgment of Preliminary hearing waived for one count manufacture/deliver/possess with intent to manufacture/deliver (Schedule I or II Narcotic) which occurred on July 6. She was assessed a $10 fee. This case was heard on July 14 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- McClain Printing Company verses Fishing Report WV: On July 7 in this case the court granted judgment in favor of McClain Printing Company against Fishing Report WV in the amount of $1,985.75 plus $85 court cost. Defendant admitted matters in complaint. This case was ordered and adjudged on July 7 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Michael Shane White, Elkins, received judgment of guilty-plea agreement for one count making, issuing, worthless checks which occurred on March 16. He was assessed fines of $1, cost and fees of $190.25 and must make restitution of $349.43. This case was heard on July 13 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
- State of West Virginia verses Michael Shane White, Elkins, received judgment of guilty-plea agreement for one count making, issuing, worthless checks which occurred on March 17. He was assessed fines of $1, cost and fees of $190.25 and must make restitution of $277.88. This case was heard on July 13 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.