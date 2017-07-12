Magistrate News – July 12, 2017

The following citation have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:
- Steven A. Guessford, Elkins, was cited for public intoxication by Deputy C.R. Donelson. The charge was dismissed.
- Razia Yousufi, Clarksburg, was cited for speeding (69-65) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Rachel L. Glassell, Knoxville, Tenn, was cited for speeding (75-65) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. she pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Michael S. Mitchell, Hendricks, was cited for no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $200 and court cost of $165.25.
- Felicia A. Smith, Beverly, was cited for expired MVI by First Sgt. K.L. Keplinger. The charge was dismissed.
The following criminal complaints have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- Brandon Lee Bryant, Hambleton, was charged with driving revoked for DUI. According to the complaint, on Wednesday, June 28 at approximately 9:24 a.m. acting Chief Deputy C.R. Donelson, of the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, was patrolling US219 when he observed an SUV traveling south bound. He identified the driver as the defendant, who he knew was revoked for driving under the influence. Donelson initiated a traffic stop and obtained all pertinent information. After a DMV check it was confirmed that Bryant was revoked for DUI with an effective date of Nov. 7, 2011. He placed the defendant under arrest and transported him to the West Virginia State Police Detachment for processing and then to Magistrate Court for arraignment. He posted a $500 PR bond and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. before Magistrate William M. Miller.
- James Payden Michael, Parsons, was charged with driving impaired. The complaint states that on Saturday, July 1 at approximately 10:56 p.m. Deputy B.T. Zirk, of the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, and Cpl. D.W. Burge, of the West Virginia State Police, was dispatched by Tucker County 911 to a one vehicle accident on US219. Upon arrival the officers observed a vehicle that appeared to be crashed resting in the north bound lane of US219. Zirk was directed to the driver, James Michael Payden, by emergency personnel on the scene. Payden allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle. Zirk noticed the odor of what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage on the defendant’s breath. The defendant was asked if he had been drinking and he allegedly stated that he had three or four beers. The defendant failed the field sobriety tests, was placed under arrest and transported to the Parsons City Police Department for processing. Zirk read the defendant the implied consent form, he signed and submitted to the Intoxmeter resulting in a reading of .161. The defendant was then transported to the Davis Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. He plead not guilty on July 2 and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. before Magistrate William M. Miller.
The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- State of West Virginia verses Steven A. Guessford for Intoxication or drinking in public places which occurred on June 1. A motion by the Prosecuting Attorney to dismiss was granted by the Magistrate and no fees were charged on the case. The case was dismissed without prejudice.
- State of West Virginia verses Steven A. Guessford for Stalking which occurred on June 16. A motion by the Prosecuting Attorney to dismiss was granted by the Magistrate and no fees were charged on the case. The case was dismissed without prejudice.
- State of West Virginia verses Steven A. Guessford for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree which occurred on June 16. A motion by the Prosecuting Attorney to dismiss was granted by the Magistrate and no fees were charged on the case. The case was dismissed without prejudice. The above cases were heard on July 3 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.