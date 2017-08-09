Magistrate News – August 9, 2017

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:

Tyler M. Pennington, Parsons, was cited for littering less than 100 pounds. He was assessed with a litter control fee of $200, a fine of $100 and court cost of $165.25.

The following criminal complaints have been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:

Rickey Kevin Shirley , was charged with driving suspended. The complaint states that on Friday, July 28 at approximately 10:32 p.m. Cpl. D.W. Burge, of the West Virginia State Police, was notified by Tucker County 911 of a motor vehicle accident on US219 near Moore Station Road. Burge traveled to the scene, and found that the motor vehicle was moved from the roadway. He was unable to locate the driver. He was found later walking north on US219 towards the scene. He was observed to be intoxicated. Burge asked who was driving the vehicle and the defendant allegedly advised that he was. He was asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages and he allegedly advised that he had not drank any alcohol after the wreck. A breath test was initiated and the defendant would not complete. He failed all the field sobriety tests and he was arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Parsons Police Department for an approved secondary breath test to determine the BAC. He refused to sign the WV Implied consent statement and was witnessed by Deputy B.T. Zirk. Burge observed for 20 minutes and initiated an approved secondary test and the defendant registered a .09 BAC. He posted a $500 PR bond and a court heating is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

He listed over ten thousand dollars worth of firearms, jewelry, and other items were stolen. Hanlon learned that Senior Trooper Paskowski had interviewed a Travis Disney at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. Disney was incarcerated on Friday, June 2 after wrecking in Keyser, with a vehicle loaded with several different vistims stolen items from two states and several police agencies cases. Disney allegedly brought up the burglary to Paskowski and admitted Richard Colten Thompson had broken into the residence and stolen items and gave him the guns who then allegedly transferred the guns to Daniel Bean in Keyser. Disney allegedly admitted to being at the residence and had extensive knowledge of the property beforehand. Paskwoski then interviewed Richard Thompson in relation to several different crimes allegedly committed with Disney in the area. He advised that Disney had allegedly broken into the residence and stolen the guns then transferred them to Daniel Bean. Paskwoski then interviewed Daniel Bean in relation to several different crimes with obtaining and stealing items with Disney in the area. Bean allegedly advised he received guns from Disney and was trying to sell them for him. Paskwoski confirmed with Delmar Thompson he did know Richard Thompson stating he is his grandson. He stated that his grandson had been at the residence with him cutting grass. On Monday, June 5 Paskwoski was contacted by TFC J.J. Schmidle of the Parsons Detachment advising he was contacted by subjects from Thomas who had five firearms given to them by Daniel Bean. He stated he would obtain information from the subjects and would hold the firearms. The two subjects from Thomas advised that Daniel Bean and his wife Danielle arrived at their residence with five firearms attempting to have them sell the guns for them. The guns were obtained by Paskwoski and all matched descriptions given by the victim as antique war firearms. On Monday, June 5 Paskwoski was contacted by TFC J.J. Schmidle of the Parsons Detachment advising he was contacted by subjects from Thomas who had five firearms given to them by Daniel Bean. He stated he would obtain information from the subjects and would hold the firearms. The two subjects from Thomas advised that Daniel Bean and his wife Danielle arrived at their residence with five firearms attempting to have them sell the guns for them. The guns were obtained by Paskwoski and all matched descriptions given by the victim as antique war firearms. The five firearms are valued at several thousand dollars. Upon obtaining a search Warrant for Disney’s phone, Paskwoski also viewed photos of the stolen firearms on the phone. Disney also told him in his interview some of the pictures he took were at Danielle and Daniel Bean’s residence. A $5,000 PR bond was posted and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1530 before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

He made contact with the driver, Justin Sacks. The defendant stated that he was meeting a girl in the park and talking to her. Teter asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle and Sacks stated, “No, only the shells in the bag” which was lying beside him in the floor. The defendant was asked if he was still under a domestic violence protective order and he stated, “Yes, until Aug. 28.” The DVPO was verified and thereby the defendant was prohibited from possessing the ammunition. The defendant was detained for further investigation and placed in the back of Rowe’s vehicle. Rowe filled out a vehicle consent to search form and was read to the defendant and signed by him. Teter asked if there were any weapons, other ammunition or illegal drugs in the vehicle. The defendant allegedly stated “Yes, there is some dope inside a black bag in the middle console of the vehicle.” While searching, Teter located a black and red colored leather bag which contained one clear small plastic bag and one red small plastic bag, both had a crystal like substance (suspected to be Methamphetamine) located in them, along with six empty clear plastic bags, all of which are commonly used for drug distribution. It was also discovered that there was an outstanding worthless check warrant for the defendant. The defendant was placed under arrest and taken to the Parsons Police Department for processing. The status of the defendant’s driver’s license is suspended fro unpaid citations after a DMV check, also he allegedly stated to officers that he had driven into the park. Allegedly, he also stated that the sticker on his registration had been taken off another vehicle and given to him by a friend. He is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail under a $30,000 cash only bond.

The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court: