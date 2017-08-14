Magistrate News – August 16, 2017

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:
- Zachary S. Abbott, Cross Lanes, was cited for no insurance and expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. The first charge was dismissed with proof shown and he was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25 on the second charge.
- Nancy C. Fiator, Elkins, was cited for speeding (69-65) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Tyler M. Pugh, Parsons, was cited for no proof of insurance by K.L. Keplinger. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Sarah E. Hubbard, Parsons, was cited for speeding (29-25) and no proof of insurance by Deputy B.T. Zirk. She pled guilty to the first charge and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25. The second charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Donna A. Boyles, Parsons, was cited for expired registration and no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. She pled no contest to the first charge and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25. The second charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Delton D. Rhoades, Hambleton, was cited for no insurance and expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. The first charge was dismissed with proof shown and he pled no contest to the second charge. He was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Garrett W. Graham, Weston, was cited for expired MVI by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- David B. Kelley, Morgantown, was cited for left of center by Donald B. McFarlan. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Tyler J. Arbogast, Harman, was cited for speeding (79-65) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Kevin F. McGilly, Washington, DC, was cited for speeding (78-65) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Terra J. Bostick, Beverly, was cited for expired registration by Cpl. D.W. Burge. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Bobbie A. Davisson, Weston, was cited for expired MVI by K.L. Keplinger. The charge was dismissed.
- Seth T. Wiles, Aurora, was cited for no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Charles J. Helmick, Horner, was cited for speeding (39-25) by Deputy B.T. Zirk. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
The following criminal complaint has been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- John Stanley Freet III, AKA Jon Jon Freek: Hambleton, was charged with Violation of Domestic Violence Order. The complaint states that on Monday, July 31, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Cpl. D.W. Burge, of the West Virginia State Police, was traveling to the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department for a compliant of violation of protective order. Upon arrival, he was advised by Felicia Ann Coleman that her husband, the defendant, had violated a protective order by sending messages through a third party. Coleman advised that Sandra Dianne Poling was a witness to the violation. Burge asked Coleman if the defendant had directly contacted her in any way, and she advised that no direct contact was made. Burge obtained a statement from Poling and was advised that between July 25 and July 26 the defendant had allegedly traveled to the residence of Poling. Poling allegedly advised that the defendant asked for messages to be given to Coleman. “I still love her and want her back.” “I want to put money in the bank for her.” Poling advised she delivered the messages to Coleman the next day. He posted a $2,000 PR bond and a court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 and 10:30 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
- United Hospital Center verses Crossland: The court found in favor of United Hospital Center in the amount of $457.07 plus $70 court cost against Gary W. Crossland. This case was heard on Aug. 4 before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
- State of West Virginia verses Veronica A. Collins, Terra Alta, she received judgment of guilty plea for one count obscene, anonymous, harassing communications by electronic devices that occurred on May 4. She was assessed cost and fees of $175.25 and a jail sentence of ten days. This case was heard on Aug. 8 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses John M. Hess: Philippi, received a guilty plea for one count DUI (.15 or higher BAC) which occurred on June 18. He was assessed fines of $100, cost and fees of $240.25 and credit for time served of three days. This case was heard on Aug. 8 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Edward M. Kennard, Jr: Davis, received judgment of dismissed-plea agreement for one count driving under the influence which occurred on May 28. He received judgment of guilty-plea agreement for on count driving while license revoked-DUI which occurred on May 28. He received judgment of guilty-plea agreement for one count DUI which occurred on April 22. He received judgment of dismissed-plea agreement for one count no vehicle insurance which occurred on April 22. He was assessed fines of $200 cost and fees of $330.50 and home confinement of 60 days. These cases were heard on Aug. 8 by Magistrate William M. Miller.