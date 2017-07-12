Local libraries offer summer reading fun

PARSONS – During summer break it is not uncommon for moms and dads to hear the complaint, “There is nothing to do.” One way to satisfy this complaint is to visit the local library and pick out a book to read about something kids enjoy, a far-off place or a book about someone. Reading promotes learning and allows people to learn about things they love and things they want to learn about.

The Five Rivers Public Library celebrated their summer reading program in June. This year’s theme was ‘Build a Better World,’ and the first week of the program centered around ‘building.’ Participants read ‘Iggy Peck, Architect,’ and constructed bird houses.

“The second week was about discovering and we worked to discover the world,” Angie Johnson said. “We did a walking water experiment and painted snakes. We read ‘Get the Scoop on Animal Poop’ and the kids thought that was hilarious.”

The third week featured the five senses and participants rotated through five stations.

The Five Rivers Public Library is located at 301 Walnut St. in Parsons. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Additional information about the Five Rivers Public Library is available by calling 304-478-3880.

At the Mountain Top Public Library, Director Yvonne Martinez said she has a list of books at the library for all ages including adults with suggested reading material.

“The list makes it easier for everyone to choose something to read over the summer months,” Martinez said. “People can check out and keep the books for up to two weeks.”

She said students who read two books will receive a certificate for an ice cream at the Davis Ice Cream Shop while those reading five books receive a small pizza at Sirianni’s in Davis.

Martinez said one great reason to read, aside from the fun, is to avoid a reading slide.

“Kids can lose so much over the summer if they are not reading,” she said. “Students can play and have fun over the summer, but they should still keep up on their reading to makes sure they are not losing ground over the summer.”

The deadline for the summer reading program at the Mountain Top Public Library is Aug. 2.

Mountain Top Public Library is located at 384 2nd St. in Thomas and their hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. The phone number is 304-463-4582.

The Pioneer Memorial Library in Harman, West Virginia has a unique summer reading program for this year. Director Judy Bucher said the library received a matching donation so when people read, the library receives matching funds.

“For every 15 minutes people read, we will receive 25 cents,” Bucher said. “The people don’t have to pay, just read, but we receive the money from the matching donation for those who read.”

“This is a really new concept and we hope people will help,” Bucher said. “People can come in and sign up and see pictures and see information about the two students in Uganda.”

Bucher said when participants read enough to equal $10, they can come in and color in a square on the student’s path to school. She said children are very excited to help send someone to school and said the program is open to all ages, preschool through adults. She said the reading doesn’t have to be books but said it can be magazines, newspapers or audio books.

The idea for this program came from one of the teachers at Harman High School and will run through the end of July.

“She said she had visited with someone from Uganda who explained the program which helps widows and orphans,” Bucher said. “She had sponsored a child to school before. The girl we are sponsoring is 7-years-old and the boy is 13-years-old.”

The Pioneer Memorial Library is open 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Additional information is available by calling 304-227-4788.