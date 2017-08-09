Local dance team places second in the WORLD

Two competition teams from Dance by Farrah, located in Parsons and Elkins, traveled week to compete at the World Dance Championship in Secaucus, NJ. This competition consists of dancers and teams from seven different countries around the world.

All teams competing had to win a Golden Ticket invite to even attend the competition from one of over 200 regional dance competitions. One of the Dance by Farrah’s teams consists of 10 members which performed a lyrical routine to “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” This was their first year attending. The other team from the studio, consisting of 26 members from the Parsons and Elkins area, performed a hip hop routine entitled “Oz.” Both groups spent the entire summer, practicing, prepping, and fundraising for their trips.

Both teams performed their hearts out and danced the best they had all season. “Oz” came home with a second place win for the studio. This is the second year in a row that the hip hop team has pulled a second place win.

Farrah Farley, owner and instructor of Dance by Farrah said, “I couldn’t be more proud of what the students accomplished this season. It’s an honor to even be invited to attend let alone place second! Next year, we are hoping to come home with two firsts! “