Kay F. Kopp (Metz) passed peacefully at home on the morning of August 1, 2017 being comforted by her family members. Born in St. George West Virginia on March 18, 1939 and a graduate of Parsons High School, Kay enjoyed a full life filled with the joy of having friends and family in her home frequently.

Kay is survived by her Husband Harold P., Daughters Theresa Pfaff and Denise Coakley (Daniel), Sarah LaPorte (Mark), Rosemary Callow (Todd) and Sons Ross Pfaff Jr. (Teresa), Ronald Pfaff Sr. (Tammy), William Jordan Pfaff as well as 14 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday August 5, 2017 from 12:30 – 2:00 P.M. at Bunker’s University Chapel, 3529 E University Dr, Mesa AZ 85213.

In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project are suggested.