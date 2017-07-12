Grant Applications to Cultural District Now Open

The Tucker County Cultural District Authority is opening its grant cycle for applications. Eligible applications can include the development of public parks, tourist information centers, and recreation facilities; the promotion of the arts; historic sites; beautification projects; and other cultural projects. Details on application requirements can be found in the full grant application document. Applications are available at the Tucker County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) office in Davis and the Tucker Community Foundation office in Parsons. Or you may contact Robert Burns at edirector@tuckerfoundation.net to receive a digital file. Questions regarding the application should be directed to (304) 478-2930.

Funds for this grant cycle came from the County’s Hotel/Motel Tax collections, as distributed by the County Commission. The Cultural District Authority hosts this grant program to promote and stimulate new initiatives in Tucker County’s business and non-profit sectors as well as support continued development and preservation of existing programs and assets. The Cultural District Authority’s vision for the county is one in which Tucker County’s vast array of cultural assets are better protected, connected, enhanced, and promoted. By hosting this grant cycle the Cultural District Authority hopes to build a more collaborative and resource-sharing community.

Completed applications must be postmarked on or before August 3, 2017 and sent to P.O. Box 491, Parsons, WV 26287; or you can deliver the application to the Tucker County CVB office in Davis or the Tucker Community Foundation office in Parsons.