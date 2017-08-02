Five Rivers Public Library – Improved To Serve Better

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Five Rivers Library has undergone several improvements over the last few years. All of this has been done to better serve Parsons and the Tucker County area.

In 2011, the library received a new addition. This addition includes a non-fiction and reference section, and ADA compliant bathroom and a meeting room. The outside of the library was updated with new siding and roofing. A wheelchair ramp was added for easy assess to the meeting room. On the inside, an internal chairlift is available.

In 2013, the inside of the original library was painted, new carpet and tile was installed and new light fixtures were added to provide better reading and energy efficiency.

Equipment has also been added to Five Rivers. A new wooden magazine rack has been purchased for the upstairs reference area. A new laminator has been purchased. Also, a new electronic community message board has been purchased to keep everyone informed of local events.

Five Rivers Public Library is set to provide many services for the community. These services affect various age groups.

The meeting room is the hub for many activities. Currently, it is used for Pre-School Story Time Class, the Summer Reading Program, movie presentations, musical activities and other community programs. In addition, non-profit organizations may schedule the meeting room free of charge; others may schedule it for a minimal fee.

A quiet section is provided for library patrons. Here tutoring can take place, genealogy research can be conducted and newspapers and magazines can be read.

Public internet access is available for preparing job applications, resumes and school reports. It can also be used for on-line classes, e-mail, social media and ancestry.com. Databases from the Learning Express Library provide access to items such as Job and Career Accelerator, Adult Learning Center, High School Equivalency Center and College Prep Center.

Income tax help is also available at Five Rivers. Federal and state tax forms for 2017 are available. VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), in cooperation with the IRS provides free tax preparation services through Fairmont State University.

These services and many others are available at Five Rivers Public Library. Over the last year, fifteen thousand people visited the library. Eight thousand seven hundred library materials were checked out. Come and be part of one of the best things going in Parsons, West Virginia – Five Rivers Public Library.