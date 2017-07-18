Ernest Dempsey Hardy, age 86 years, a resident of Hambleton, WV departed this life Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017 at the United Hospital Center at Bridgeport, WV. He had been in declining health.

He was born Sunday, March 22, 1931 at Bull Run, St. George, WV, a son of the late George W. and Flora Mildred Nestor Hardy. On June 19, 1953 at Baltimore, MD, he was married to the former Gladys Gertrude Strawderman, who survives. They had celebrated sixty four years of marriage.

Also surviving are one son, Jeffrey Ernest Hardy and wife Donna Jean of Teays Valley, WV; two daughters, Deborah Lynn Pase and husband Robert of York, VA, and Faith Ann Hardy-Pritt and husband Woody of Elkins, WV; two brothers, Kenny W. Hardy of Bull Run and Delmas W. Hardy of Parsons; one sister, Lorraine Shahan of Parsons; eight grandchildren, Robert Pase III, Danya Pollard, Casey Auvil , Ashley McKinzie, Katya Pase, Andrew Pase, Codi Hardy and Christian Hardy; six great grandchildren, Matthew Dylan Auvil, Sutton and Linden Pase, Collin McKinzie, Jackson and Emilia Pollard.

Preceding him in death are one brother, Alfred L. Hardy; and four sisters, Betty Bolinger, Lucille Hebb, Phyllis Davis and Helen Weese.

He attended the one room Riverview School. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Hambleton United Methodist Church and served as Superintendent of the church for many years. He worked at a sawmill in PA for Sam Frazee; the Victor Lynn Trucking Company in Baltimore; the US. Forrest Service; the Baltimore Kie Kempher Container Co., the Woody Price Lumber Co; the City of Parsons, the former Woolen Mill and the former Parsons Tannery, and retired in January 3, 1999 with thirty years of service from the North Central Housing of WVA. He enjoyed woodworking, WVU sports and his favorite pastime was fishing.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Final rites was conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Rev. William “Billy” Hardy and Pastor Susie Metzner officiated and interment followed at the Mt. Zion Cemetery at St. George, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements for Ernest Dempsey Hardy. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com