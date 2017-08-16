EMS discussions heats up Commission meeting

By Dave Snyder

The Parons Advocate

Again, discussion centered around the EMS Fee Ordinance at the Tucker county Commission meeting. Several citizens, including Arlene Price, Lois Arbogast and Ben Murray expressed several concerns regarding the issue. In fact, heated discussion occurred at times during the evening.

One concern brought forward had to do with who is actually charged. It was stated that people who own a house or a vehicle are charged the EMS fee while people who do not own a house or a vehicle are not charged. Also, it was asked if people who visit the area are charged in any way. According to the County Commissioners, hotel/motel tax is charged. Approximately one hundred thousand dollars of this tax money supports EMS.

Another citizen expressed concern that the public was misinformed about the fee. Noting that there is only five weeks to come up with twenty-five dollars before being overdue, she also questioned how revisions could possibly occur in the same short amount of time. This is in reference to the fact that three public readings must be conducted before revisions can be made. The possibility of special sessions was brought up to possibly remedy this concern.

Various members of the Landbloc Association spoke concerning the situation. These citizens do not reside in Tucker County, but have property here – sixty-seven lots in fact. The association received an EMS bill, then each landowner received one. It was noted that the association members pay property tax, association tax and now an EMS fee. Another association member asked about the possibility of prorating the fee based on how much property a person owned. She noted there is a difference between a twenty acre farm and one lot.

The concern about the EMS fee being raised each year was brought forward. It was stated that this is not the intent of the members of the county commission.

A realtor in Tucker County spoke in favor of the EMS fee. She stated that rural EMS personnel must deal with what is known as the Golden Hour – that period of time a person must be transported and stabilized in order to survive. She commended the action because she felt something had to be done. An EMT driver also spoke in favor of the EMS fee. He mentioned such issues as cost of training and referred to the Golden Hour of survival also.

Tucker County Commission members offered explanations regarding the EMS fee. One detail expounded was the fact that Tucker County is one of only a couple of counties that deal with this issue. If this issue was brought up in the state legislature, most representatives from other counties could not identify with the problem and would be reluctant to support any remedy.

Diane Hinkle said, “As a commission, we are mandated to provide EMS services. Hinkle then quoted Chapter 7, Article 15, Section 17 of the Code of West Virginia in part, “A county commission may, by ordinance, impose upon and collect from the users of emergency ambulance service within the county a special fee, which shall be known as the “special emergency ambulance service fee.”

Departing from the EMS discussion, tractor trailer traffic through Bretz straight was brought up for discussion. A heavy volume of trucks must travel through this area. When these trucks use their air, the noise is considerable. The possibility of a “No Jake Brakes” sign was proposed. Lowell Moore said, “We can check. If it is out of the city limits, the Department of Highways may not do it.” The other possibility proposed was a thirty-five mile per hour speed limit. Again, this has to be checked out.

County Clerk Sherry Simmons emphasized the special election to be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is concerning Jim Justice’s effort to issue bonds for improvement and construction of the state’s roads. The last day to register to vote in this election is Monday, September 18,2017.