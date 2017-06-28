Emergency directors  take office July 1

PARSONS – The Tucker County E-911 Center and the Tucker County Office of Emergency Management will have three new directors at the helm who will begin their duties officially July 1. Tucker County Commissioners named Kevin White as the Tucker County OEM Director. White said he has been a part of Tucker County Emergency Services since he was a young adult.

“Emergency services have been a passion of mine for my entire adult life,” White said. “I was encouraged to apply for this position by my good friend and long-time mentor Jim Propst. He told me he thought I should get involved with the OEM and apply for the position when he retired. At that time, I was too busy with my young family, so I passed on applying. Now, my life has slowed down a little and I have the time to maintain the position.”

White has served in emergency services for 32 years.

“I have a great ability to multi-task and formulate plans, assign tasks and see them through,” White said. “I believe everyone has something he or she can contribute to help in a situation and I have served in a leadership role for many years now in multiple organizations including the Parsons VFD, management roles in business and other committees and boards.”

White said he is considered an ‘outside-of-the-box’ thinker and said he understands the importance of being prepared and using resources that are available during circumstances which are not idea.

“Over the years I have managed both large and small emergency situations and have learned from every one of them. But the biggest thing I believe in is promoting teamwork. We adopted a slogan at the Parsons VFD a few years back – Alone we are weak, but together we are strong. I truly believe in those words and intend to make that slogan a part of Tucker County and the OEM.”

Along with his 32 years in the Parsons VFD, White has spent 20 plus years as a Parsons VFD officer, with the last five years serving as the Fire Chief.

“I have logged more classroom time to further my formal education in emergency services than I can remember,” White said. “More importantly, and sometimes unfortunately, I have logged more hours in the field during emergencies both big and small than I care to remember also.”

White said his goals for the position are simple and include preparing for the next unforeseen event.

“We need to be ready on both ends of the county for a new road that some said we would never see,” he said. “This will bring new challenges to our county in many areas. And the ever-changing climate brings in weather events that can be difficult at best for our residents and guests. I would like to move forward with an in-depth public education plan on being prepared and what the OEM can do. I also want to maintain a great working relationship with local EMS, 911, volunteer fire departments, CERT Teams, cities and communities.”

“It is an honor to serve the people of Tucker County in this position,” White said. “It is truly a passion of mine and I will work hard at it. I will not be able to go this alone, as no one can, so I look forward to working with all state and local entities, and taking advice and suggestions from all who care to be involved.”

Commissioners selected Patrick Gray as the Deputy Director of the Tucker County Office of Emergency Services. Gray said he applied for the position because he has served as Deputy Director of the OEM under Jim Propst several years ago.

“I enjoy the challenge of helping folks in the time of need,” Gray said.

Gray said he has completed lots of training and said he will assist in helping make sure responders are trained using disaster drills and helping make sure responders are qualified to handle the ‘big event’ if and when it may happen.

“The Deputy Director position is now a part-time position,” Gray said.

Gray said he started in emergency service when he was 16 and joined the fire department.

“I am going to go back to being more active with the EMS,” Gray said.

Gray also serves as a Parsons City Councilman from Ward 1. He was born in Parsons and lived there except for about six years.

Brett Ware was selected as the Director of Operations for the Tucker County 911 Center. He said his responsibilities include being accountable for all emergency communications between the public service agents including the fire departments, law enforcement and EMS as well as the organizations wishing to participate in the emergency service system.

“We work hand in hand with the fire departments and law enforcement to develop policies and procedures when it comes to handling emergency responses as well as maintaining the E-911 system and assisting with emergency operations planning,” Ware said. “We will work hand in hand with the Office of Emergency Management.”

Ware said he was prompted to apply for the position because he has always been intrigued with emergency services.

“When I started my career with Tucker County EMS it sparked my interest in just how deep emergency services go,” he said. “I was always interested in the technical aspect of 911 and when I started my job here as a dispatcher, it really moved me in the sense of wanting to be a strong asset to the community. Ultimately, we are here for the community and work to serve the residents.”

Ware said what really drives him is wanting to help others.

“As a young child, EMS was always there to take care of my grandparents,” Ware said. “I was with them during their sickly years until they passed and EMS was always there to save the day. That was the initial push to get me into emergency services. What keeps you in it is being able to go home at night knowing you gave it your best and gave someone a second chance at life or at least assisted them in a more comfortable life.”

Ware said he has been an EMT for seven years and has worked at the Tucker County EMS for six of those years. He has been a volunteer with the Parsons VFD for two years and has worked at the 911 Center for about five years

He said one of his short-term goals for the office is to raise public awareness of the Tucker County 911 system.

“Our biggest long-term goal is sustainability,” Ware said.