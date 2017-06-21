Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College partners with WV Sun to host the second annual West Virginia Solar Congress Conference

(Moorefield, WV) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern) today announced a partnership with WV Sun to host the second annual West Virginia Solar Congress Conference on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastern’s Moorefield campus.

The West Virginia Solar Congress is a free public conference that brings together solar supporters from across the state to learn and discuss the status of the future of solar energy in West Virginia. The day-long event will include a series of presentations and a participatory open forum discussion. The conference will focus on two major topics: envisioning a future of energy freedom for West Virginia and solar energy basics.

“As guardians of this planet for future generations, I believe it’s our responsibility to understand our options for solar power – the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy source available,” said Dr. Charles Terrell, President of Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College. “Eastern is proud to partner with WV Sun and host this important educational event.”

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-west-virginia-solar-congress-tickets-34477389801. Or register on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WVSUN/.

For more information, visit www.wvsun.org/2017-solar-congress/.