Dillys present plaque to honor 1st Team All-State Basketball players from TCHS

PARSONS – Tucker County High School will display a new plaque recognizing former and current students who were 1st Team All-State Basketball Players from 1982 to the present.

During Monday’ BOE meeting David and Susan Dilly unveiled the gift which they had been working on since earlier this year. David Dilly said he contacted then Tucker County High School Principal Jay Hamrick and Dave Helmick to ask permission to create and donate the plaque for the school.

“We wanted to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years,” Dilly said.

Tucker County High School Principal Stephen Cosner accepted the award.

Also during Monday’s BOE meeting, members voted to hire William Shahan as Assistant Principal at Tucker County High School, pending a background check, effective July 19.

BOE members voted to rescind a reduction in force for Brittany Taylor who teaches 4th grade at Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School.

“With that, we have re-employed all the teachers we RIF’ed or transferred,” Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said. “All of them are back.”

Other employees approved for hire during the Monday meeting include Stephen Andrew Minear, custodian II at DTEMS effective Aug. 9; the transfer of Dian Pennington-Shifflett from kindergarten aide at TVEMS to custodian III, truck driver at TVEMS pre-k annex/BOE office effective July 1; Michele Mullenax as summer school teacher at TVEMS from July 5 to 27 at the rate of $25 per hour; Christine Ward as summer school teacher at TVEMS from July 5 to 27 at a rate of $25 per hour; Janelle Paul as summer school teacher at DTEMS from July 5 to 27 at a rate of $25 per hour; Melissa Tauscher as summer school teacher at DTEMS from July 5 to 27 at a rate of $25 per hour; Ryan Michael as volunteer assistant golf coach for the 2017 to 2018 school year; and Courtney Nestor as summer school teacher at TVEMS from July 5 to 27 at a rate of $25 per hour.

Members also accepted the resignation of Vickie Smith as athletic director at TVEMS effective with the end of the 2016 to 2017 school year.

The first day of school for staff in Tucker County is Aug. 9 and students begin classes on Aug. 14.

The next Tucker County BOE meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Board Office.