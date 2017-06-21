Davis, Hendricks municipal elections held

PARSONS – Tucker County residents in Davis and Hendricks selected mayors, recorders and town council members during Tuesday’s municipal elections.

A total of 27 voters cast their ballots in Hendricks while more than 150 residents in Davis voted in the municipal election according to town officials.

In Davis, two incumbents were unopposed and won their seats. F. Joe Drenning will serve as Davis Mayor and Rex Liller will be Recorder. Nine residents vied for five Davis Town Council seats. Those elected to Council include Tina Lipscomb with 107 votes, Pat Pregley with 105 votes, Jeannette Tekavec Ware with 104 votes, Al Tomson with 99 votes and Dave John Scott Sr. with 91 votes. Two of the winners, Tomson and Lipscomb were incumbents.

Others running for Davis Town Council include Jason Cyr, who received 74 votes; Ricky Allen Bever, who received 73 votes; Gary Berti with 64 votes; and Adrea Hedrick, who received 57 votes.

Councilman Tomson said he is pleased with the results.

“We have a new and dynamic Town Council,” Tomson said. “All of us are very excited to work for the good of the residents of Davis. Each of us bring varied expertise and knowledge to the Council that will assist us in effectively governing the town. We all hope to accomplish many wonderful things on behalf of our community.”

Davis was incorporated in 1889 and named for the family of Henry Gassaway Davis, U.S. Senator from West Virginia from 1871 to 1883. The population of Davis, according to the 2010 census, is 660.

Elections in Davis are every two years on the second Tuesday of June. The winning slate of officials will take office July 1. Davis Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Davis Town Hall.

In Hendricks, none of the races were contested. Winners include Solena L. Roberts, mayor; April R. Miller, recorder; and council members Pete Bava, Steve Booth, Bernard Phillips, Ray Tuesing and John Hinkle.

Miller has been the Hendricks recorder for six years. She offered thanks to those who came out to vote in the Hendricks election.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of council,” Miller said. “Hendricks is such a wonderful small town with great residents. I’m proud to call it my home.”

Hendricks was incorporated in 1894 and was named by Henry Gassaway Davis for U.S. Vice President Thomas A. Hendricks. The population of Hendricks, according to the 2010 census was 272. Its municipal election is held every two years on the second Tuesday in June. Winning candidates take office July 1.

Hendricks Town Council meetings are 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Hendricks Town Hall.

Hambleton was established in 1889 but was not incorporated until 1905. It was named by U.S. Senator Stephen B. Elkins in honor of a stockholder in the West Virginia Central Railroad Company. The population, according to the 2010 census, is 232.

Elections in Hambleton are held every four years on the first Tuesday in June and winners take office July 1. The next Hambleton election is slated for June 4, 2019.

Earlier in March and April of this year, Hambleton Mayor Linda Bates stepped down as Mayor and passed the gavel on to Charles Lloyd. Lloyd had previously served as Hambleton Mayor and as long-time Chief of the Parsons Fire Department.

“Linda has done a remarkable job as Hambleton Mayor and I hate to see her leave,” Lloyd said. “We have a good little town here and we intend to keep it that way.”

The City of Parsons was incorporated in 1893 and named for Ward Parsons, who owned the land upon which the town is built. According to the 2010 census, the population of Parsons is 1,485. Parsons holds their municipal election every two years on the second Tuesday in June and the next election is slated for June 12, 2018. Elected officials take office on July 1.

Parsons City Council meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

Thomas was chartered in 1892 and was incorporated by an Act of the Legislature April 17, 1925. It was named for Thomas Davis, a railroad and mine owner in that part of West Virginia.

The 2010 census indicates the population of Thomas is 586. The Thomas Municipal Election is held every two years on the first Tuesday in May and winners in the election take office July 1. The next Thomas election is slated for May 1, 2018.

Thomas Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.